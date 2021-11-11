Frosh/Soph Cross Country continues amazing season

The Frosh/Soph Boys completed an undefeated CCC Conference season with a victory in the final conference meet. Team was led by sophomore Jason Arriaza who remained undefeated in the conference with another 1st place finish over the 2.1 mile course in 12:14. He was followed by Diego Gallardo in 3rd 12:52, Edgar Alverez Diaz in 5th 13:15, Yair Menjivar Campos in 9th 13:42, and Milton Gonzalez in 11th 13:57.
The entire team headed to Sac-Joaquin Subsections in Angels Camp to compete on the challenging Frogtown course. 4 athletes qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Finals this coming Saturday. Jason Arriaza placed 2nd in the sophomore race 12:12, Diego Gallardo placed 6th in the freshmen race 12:53 followed by teammate Milton Gonzalez in 17th place 13:52 over the 2.1-mile course. In the boys’ varsity race Ben Diaz place 58th in 18:56 to qualify as our only varsity competitor.
