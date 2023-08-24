The Patterson High School Frosh Tigers inaugurated their season in Hilmar on Thursday night, commencing their journey with a 30-30 tie. The team was led by key players quarterback #4 Joe Barraza and running back #30 Charles Lane. Despite their efforts, the Frosh team fell short on defense, allowing Hilmar to remain competitive on offense.
A recurring challenge for the Frosh team emerged from the referees' consistent penalties called on both sides of the ball, impacting Patterson's performance.Coaching staff reminded the young players, "A tie is better than a loss."
When questioned about his sentiments regarding returning to the field for another season and his evaluation of the Frosh team's execution, Head Coach Jason Jacob expressed, "It feels great; we've been working hard all offseason and have practiced against our J.V. team. I give them credit for not taking it easy on us."
Regarding his aspirations for the Frosh team, Coach Jacob remarked, "I have a lot of (spell out first) 1st-year players this year; every year, I have a lot of first-year players. So, it's just developing them and getting them ready for J.V. and Varsity."
Coach Jacob also stressed the wealth of talent within his team and his commitment to guiding all players, nurturing their growth not just while they are part of the Frosh team, but also as they advance to the J.V. and Varsity levels.
The Frosh team goes on the road to face Mountain House on Thursday, August 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.