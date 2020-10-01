Westley and El Solyo Fire Department volunteers organized and hosted a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser with the Patterson Lions Club’s support on Sept. 25.
Funds raised will benefit volunteer firefighters with West Stanislaus Fire Protection District.
Volunteer Josh Campo confirmed more than $6,700 has been raised so far. Dinner sales and related cash donations are still being tallied.
Patterson Lions Club members donated their time and talents manning the grill with West Stanislaus volunteers’ help. And volunteer firefighter Ed Magee was the hash slinger in charge of the lima beans served alongside the chicken, salad, and rolls.
Meals that had been pre-purchased and were not picked up were donated to Westley’s migrant farmworker community residents.
Saturday’s dinner was a delicious success that will afford the purchase of new equipment for the men and women volunteer firefighters who serve the Westside communities.
