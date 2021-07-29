It’s not a new concept that gardening can be good for our health. A quick search for “gardening + health” in the National Library of Medicine (pubmed.gov) yields over 7000 published studies between 1924 and 2021. The overwhelming theme running through the majority of these studies is that gardening is good for us. Be it improved physical or mental health there’s supporting evidence across the board. An article from the BBC even claims that gardening is the most common hobby among people that live to be 100 years old. As of 2018 doctors in Scotland have been authorized to prescribe time in nature as part of the treatment regimen for patients dealing with everything from anxiety to cardiovascular disease. The prescription even comes with a calendar of simple nature activities to be done every month (e.g. “notice every bird you see”, “watch pollinators at work”). Whether we’re looking to maintain good health through self care, seeking to heal or recover, or coping with chronic illness, interacting with nature through gardening is a prescription anyone can write for themselves.
The most obvious benefit if you grow fruits and vegetables is that of increased nutrition. There are those who believe that kids are likely to eat healthy if they’re growing healthy food in their own garden. I can say from experience that this is true at my house, and my own child regularly engages in what I call backyard foraging - meaning to randomly stop during outdoor playtime to snack on snow peas, chard, and tomatoes. For our family, growing food has shifted the focus of meal planning to include what’s being harvested. The home chef or foodie can appreciate the wonderful flavors that come from a kitchen garden. Earlier this year we got blue cream berry cherry tomato plants from Rising Sun. If left to fully ripen on the plant the tomatoes themselves are so sweet they’re like candy. Even our green onions, which were regrown from kitchen scraps, have matured to take on a stronger and more complex flavor profile that I find myself craving at times. Whether you’re growing vegetables in your backyard or herbs on your kitchen windowsill, it’s easy to want to incorporate healthier foods into your regular diet when there’s great options readily available.
If you find yourself joining online gardening communities, you will likely eventually run across people referring to the garden as a home gym. Leg day? Make sure to lift that wheelbarrow with your legs, not your back. Arm day? That compost pile needs turning. While these activities may not give you the kind of reps or resistance it takes to really be called a workout, gardening is most definitely not a sedentary hobby. The act of gardening will almost certainly incorporate low-intensity physical activity into your life on a regular basis. Whether you’re actively tending your garden, harvesting, or just taking a walk to enjoy the scenery, it’s a great way to get your body moving. From the sunshine to the soil, interacting with a garden environment has multiple benefits. While we do our best to use proper sun protection, a reasonable dose of sunshine helps our bodies to make much needed vitamin D. The soil beneath our feet is home to a vast diversity of microbes, both good and bad to human health, that scientists are only beginning to truly understand. New frontiers in science have even delved into how some of these good microbes interact with our bodies by regulating our immune systems, and perhaps even increasing serotonin.
In fact, you may have seen the multiple headlines last year when Princeton came out with a study connecting gardening with high levels of emotional well-being. They found that gardening was associated with emotional well-being across demographics, and vegetable gardening is associated with higher levels of emotional well-being than ornamental gardening. I can say from experience, that while I have delighted in enjoying the flowers in our garden, it is even more satisfying to harvest and put food on the table for my loved ones. In my own life, gardening has provided me with a way to regularly decompress. I find that gardening is one of the activities that consistently provides me with a sense of peace. It is also inherently optimistic in that gardening comes with hopeful expectations. You plant with intent to harvest. For the gardener the future looks fruitful and is blooming.
Gardening also offers us the opportunity to connect with others, and the world around us in a meaningful way. Gardeners are among the kindest and most generous people I have encountered. It is commonplace for gardeners to swap or just give each other seeds, extra plants, bumper crops, canned jams, pickles, and sauces. When I think of the attributes of my gardening friends, they are people who spend regular time in service to others, who approach life with gratitude, and value community bonds. Gardening is also a way to remind us that we are not separate from the environment, but a part of it. That we are living in and have an active role in our own ecosystem. Nature is not just some far off place to vacation to, but it is here, at our own doorsteps. I recently attended an online presentation by Professor Enrique Salmón, author of Iwígara: American Indian Ethnobotanical Traditions and Science, titled Iwígara after the word for his tribe’s “belief that all life-forms are interconnected, and share the same breath”. As a Professor at Cal State East Bay, Dr. Salmón assigns his students an observation exercise to observe a sunrise or a sunset on a weekly basis. To complete the exercise students must be in the same place and facing the same compass direction each time they observe and journal their observations. He went on to explain that in the first few weeks students’ journal entries were short and simple, but by the end of the session they had begun noticing more and more of the details in their environment. The simple act of taking time in nature opens up an intriguing world around us that too often gets overlooked.
Gardening would seem to be something we can all benefit from. So, it is with hopeful expectation that I plant the seeds of a love for gardening, and wish for your health, happiness, and meaningful connection.
