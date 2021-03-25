George Crawford: Coach of the Year

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) has awarded George Crawford of Patterson High School the SRAM Coach of the Year award for his accomplishments as the NorCal Division’s Mountain Biking coach at PHS.
“The 2020 NICA Award recipients exemplify our mission of building strong minds, bodies, character and communities through interscholastic cycling,” said NICA President, Steve Matous. “Even during a year when activities were restricted due to the pandemic, our student-athletes, coaches, volunteers and community found new and innovative ways to embrace our values and continue to bring NICA’s mission to our community. Through their involvement and contributions to their leagues, teams and the broader NICA community, each recipient has made a unique and profound impact. We are thrilled to honor these individuals and highlight their contributions to our community. Congratulations to the 2020 NICA Award recipients!”
Born and raised in Patterson, Crawford has been riding and racing mountain, road, track, and cyclocross bikes since the mid-nineties. He has taught at PHS for twenty-one years and started the PHS Mountain Bike team as part of the NorCal League last year.
“I can’t think of another staff member at PHS that is as dedicated to his extracurricular activities and personal work life than George Crawford,” said former team member and 2020 PHS graduate Michael Trudrung.
Trudrung said he and Crawford formed a relationship during his Junior and Senior years. Trudrung, who learned how to ride a bike late in life, was invited to join the team as the treasurer, and Crawford taught him everything he currently knows about Mounting Biking.
“He gathered 10 [other] students who had only ridden bikes around town and turned them into competitors,” said Trudrung. “His determination, his grit and his empathy, it was through each aspect of that [that motivated us]. He was able to take a dream he had since the 90’s and propelled it into a state recognized team.”
The 2020-21 PHS Mountain Bike season was cut short due to the pandemic, but the future is bright for the program.
“Being involved in NICA and the NorCal League has given me the opportunity to introduce an unlikely group of young people to the wonderful world of mountain biking,” said Crawford. “Taking our first group of riders to race in Redding, CA last year before Covid-19 put an end to our season was a highlight of my cycling life. Watching the team members push themselves on the muddy racecourse and come across the finish line exhausted, filthy but proud of themselves made everything worth it.”
