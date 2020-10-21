George Lewis Klopping, 87 of Patterson passed away Saturday, October 17th at Patterson Care Home in Patterson.
Mr. Klopping was born in Patterson and was a life-long resident. After his discharge from the Army in 1964, George returned to Patterson. He followed in his father’s footsteps by working in the family farming business, which his father began in 1921. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He was instrumental in beginning the Apricot Fiesta. He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Northern California Scholarship, Cal Berkeley Scholarship, American Legion, twenty-year member of the Patterson Volunteer Fireman, Patterson Pride Scholarship, Chamber of Commerce, Westside Shrine Club and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mr. Klopping is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Klopping of Patterson; sons, Mike Klopping of Stockton and Ralph Klopping of Turlock; grandchildren John Klopping, Regina Klopping and Eric Klopping and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Henry Klopping.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Sunday, October 25th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 26th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363, Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95817 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1455 Response Road, Suite 190, Sacramento, CA 95815.
