George Manuel Mattos, 95 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, October 26th at Patterson Care Home in Patterson.
Mr. Mattos was born in Crows Landing and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. He was a farmer for many years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He was a member of the Gustine 4-wheelers, Western Wheels Square Dancing club and he loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed fishing, hunting and RV-ing.
Mr. Mattos is survived by his sons, Gordon Mattos and George Mattos, Jr. both of Crows Landing; daughters, Susan Lamb of Sonora and Gloria Robinson of Newman; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Mattos, grandson, Nolan Lamb; brothers and sisters.
A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 12th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.