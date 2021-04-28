Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95355, Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 at 12:30pm. Inquiries may be directed to Lucy Hamer at Lucy-Hamer@Outlook.com.
