At libraries around Stanislaus County, May is “Get Caught Reading” month. And with a variety of ways to get reading material from the library, getting caught reading is easier than ever.
The New Horizons Reading Challenge has been running since February 1 and continues until December 31. Participants can log their reading time into the Beanstack app and earn virtual badges. The challenge encourages readers to explore uncharted lands of reading—perhaps a genre untried by the participant.
In a similar spirit, this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, running from May 17 to Auguest 2, bears the title “Read Beyond the Beaten Path”. Ages 0-18 can log every 30 minutes of reading into the Beanstack app to enter prize drawings. Those who read for a total of 30 days will also receive a free book while supplies last.
Adults can also take up the challenge, logging books they read over the summer and writing reviews of them. Both of these things will give the participants virtual badges and entries to prize drawings.
Teens can register for the monthly Teen Book Box to find new reads. After filling out a form describing their book preferences, librarians will hand-pick a fitting book and package it in a box full of freebies that are yours to keep. The box and book, though, must be returned by the due date.
Stanislaus County Libraries are engaging with the community in other ways as well, such as holding virtual escape rooms and inviting artists to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge bookmark contest. “Your artwork may be chosen to camp out inside everyone’s favorite summer reads!” states the website.
One recent program offers free passes to California State Parks that can be checked out from the library. These passes allow a single-day visit to one of 200 eligible state parks. More information on this can be found at www.checkoutcastateparks.com.
The local libraries are reaching out to people in many ways, offering a myriad of book-related and miscellaneous programs. You can see more information and application forms at www.stanislauslibrary.org.
