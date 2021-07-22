The Modesto Nuts hot streak came to a screeching halt as they dropped all six games against the San Jose Giants. The Giants had huge multirun innings in the first games of the series which aided them to large margins of victory.
The final two games of the series, the Nuts lost in heartbreaking fashion. In Saturdays’ game the Nuts got off to a great start scoring three runs in the bottom of the second off RBIs from Eric Jones and Kennie Taylor, Jones also scored on a passed ball in the inning. The Nuts were up 4-1 going into the sixth inning, then the Giants started chipping away at the lead. San Jose’s Center Fielder, Luis Matos hit a pair of RBIs in the sixth and eight innings to cut the lead to 5-4. The next at-bat, following Matos’ RBI in the eighth inning, Catcher Patrick Bailey hit a two-run home run to give the Giants a 5-4 victory.
Sundays’ game was a defensive battle until both teams’ bats came alive in the fifth inning. San Jose scored their first run on a wild pitch, and the Nuts responded with an RBI from Victor Labrada tying the game at 1. The Nuts would flex their muscles and get a pair of home runs in the sixth inning, Justin Lavey (2) hit a two-run homerun and Noelvi Marte (12) added a solo home run to give the Nuts a 4-1 lead.
The Giants then took control of the game, and shutdown the Nuts offense. They would cut into the lead in the eighth inning by scoring a run via walk, then get a pair of extra base hits in the ninth. Giants Designated Hitter (DH) Marco Luciano hit an RBI double cutting the lead to one, 4-3. The next at-bat would be the dagger, as Right Fielder Jario Pomares hit a two-run home run giving the San Jose Giants a 5-4 victory and a series sweep against the Nuts.
The Nuts are still in third place in the division, they are nine games back of the California League leaders, Fresno Grizzlies and now seven games separate them from second place San Jose Giants. They have a chance to make up ground in the division starting Tuesday, July 20 when they travel to Fresno for a six-game series against the Grizzlies. The Nuts will need to avoid another series sweep because this season won’t have a postseason and the California League Champion will be crowned at the end of the year to the team with the best overall record.
