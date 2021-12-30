Gift in the key of life

We can do no great things, only small things with great love. Mother Teresa
When our Aunt Linda offered a Casio keyboard for my niece at Christmas time, she knew the gift would be well received.
And she must even have suspected it would be life-changing.
Smart lady, Aunt Linda.
I knew she was really excited for her to have it, as we stayed in close touch while we waited for a new cord and headphones to arrive.
Two days almost seemed too long to wait, for either of us.
The young lady who received this gift can put together a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle in a couple of hours, yet doesn’t really speak. Sensory things can sometimes be a problem for her, but she’s a whiz at mazes, and puzzles like word and number finds. She loves crafts, and even seems to enjoy getting her teeth into an occasional page of math problems.
But besides puzzles, the thing she loves most is music. Of all kinds. She loves to dance, and can sing along with pretty much everything, from the old school rock & roll and country she heard as a very young child to hip hop, rap and pretty much whatever else she hears – often playing air guitar and singing the solos. I’ve always prided myself on having eclectic musical taste and a fair amount of knowledge, but she leaves me in the dust!
It was fascinating, watching her figuring out the keys. First, she played only the white ones, left to right, lowest notes to highest. Then she moved up to the black keys, playing them left to right, lowest to highest, and back down to lowest again.
She experimented with singing the notes as she played them, which amazed everyone in the room.
She finished off by playing the entire keyboard, in chromatic order, from the lowest note in the lowest scale to the highest note in the highest, playing all of the keys in sequence.
This keyboard is a very special one: Auntie Linda had originally given it to her own mother, my niece’s great-grandmother, who played it for years, so there was already a lot of good music in it before it came to her.
We don’t yet know where this musical gift will take this special young lady, but we do know that the adventure will be fun, exciting, and, no doubt, life-changing!
