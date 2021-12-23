Girls basketball improves to 10-0; boys earn comeback win in Stockton

Patterson girls’ basketball team remain undefeated with a dominant home tournament performance against Central Catholic (53-12), Ceres (62-27), and Ripon (47-33); followed by a road win against Gregori 49-40 on Monday. The team played four games in a five-day span and have outscored opponents 211-112 in that span.
“The key to the team’s dominance has been their ability to make adjustments in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter seems to be the time they pick it up on offense and defense. They’re able to separate themselves from their opponent in these close games. Rebounding has also been the key,” said girls basketball head coach Breann Atchinson.
The team is truly getting it done by committee, with four players (Rayne Tago, Ciera Cozart, Raynae Manu, and Rayna Manu) averaging at least 10 points per game (ppg). The team averages 20 rebounds, the frontcourt combo of Tago and Cozart average half of the teams’ rebounds (both average five rebounds a game). They’re also off to the program’s best 10 game start since 2012-2013 season when that team started 9-1, and finished 24-3, including an undefeated 12-0 record in league play.
Upcoming games: December 28 vs. Calaveras (Varsity only) 6 p.m., December 30 vs. Fairfield (JV and Varsity) JV 12 p.m., varsity 1:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball gets back on track winning all three games this week improving to 8-3 this season. They dominated both games in the Ceres Holiday Classic against Natomas (68-51) and Franklin (65-44), capped off by a 68-65 road win in Stockton against McNair.
“It was a tough night shooting for us (against McNair), but we scratched out the win by taking the ball to the basket and shooting 22/33 (67 percent) from the free throw line,” said boys’ head basketball coach Jason McCleery.
They used a strong fourth quarter, outscoring the Eagles 26-16, to erase a seven-point deficit entering the final frame. It was the usual trio (Kwame Appiah, Precious and David Nnaji) leading the way for the Tigers. Precious Nnaji (24pts, 14 rebs, assist) recorded a double-double, leading the team in scoring and rebounding.
Not to be outshined by big brother, sophomore David Nnaji (15pts, 12 rebs, two assists) also recorded a double-double to help fuel the comeback win. Once those two got going Kwame Appiah wasn’t far behind, he scored 14 of his 19 points in the paint, and Patterson’s trio of attackers were able to get free throw line often as they took the bulk of the teams’ free throw attempts.
With Tuesday nights’ win the Tigers have now won seven of their last eight games and are off to their best 11 game start since the 2015-16 season.
Patterson boys’ basketball will be competing in the Pleasant Grove tournament from December 28-30. The Tigers will open the tournament against the Woodside Wildcats, December 28 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.