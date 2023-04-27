Girls Basketball Players Qualify as All Stars

After finishing the season with a 20-8 record, the PHS Girls Varsity Basketball team has three members that have been selected to represent at this year’s Six County All Star Game on Saturday, April 29 at Modesto Junior College.
Center Joyce Mulumba, Point Guard Rayna Manu and Head Coach Breann Atchison will be heading up to Modesto this weekend to represent Patterson High.
Coach Atchison becomes the third member of her family to coach in the All Star Game joining her father, Tony Lomeli Sr. and her brother Tony Lomeli Jr. who both coached the game in the past.
“I am excited to be chosen and to be able to coach my two seniors one last time,” said Atchison. “I am so proud of Rayna and Joyce, they continue to be recognized by their peers for their talent and hard work.”
Rayna Manu tallied 192 points on the season to go along with 57 steals and was named first team All League in the Central California Conference.
Joyce Mulumba had 184 rebounds and 23 blocks on the season and was named to the second team All League CCC.
“Both were such huge parts of our team’s success and are so deserving of being selected. I am excited for them to be recognized and play with some of the most talented players in our area one last time.”
The All Star game will kick off this Saturday, April 29 at Modesto Junior College.
