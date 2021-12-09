Patterson girls’ basketball won the Los Banos tournament defeating Orestimba 58-47, Modesto 57-15, and host school, Los Banos 55-54. The Tigers were able to dominate the paint in each game led by sophomore forward Rayne Tago, who averaged a double-double in the tourney (17 ppg, 10 rpg) and made the game-winning free throws against Los Banos with 10 seconds left in the game.
“Rayne worked hard all tournament long. She won our most valuable player award because of her dominance. She was going after every rebound and really opened up the offense for the other girls with all the attention she was drawing from the defense,” said girls’ basketball head coach Breann Atchison.
In the championship game Patterson had a 23-10 lead over Los Banos going into the second quarter. Los Banos would respond by running a 2-3 zone to disrupt the offense, creating steals and transition opportunities. Los Banos offensive lift would come from senior guard Anissa Sanchez would connect on a trio of three-pointers including a corner three to end the first half with Los Banos up 31-28.
Patterson would make a defensive adjustment of their own in the second half. Atchison switched the primary defender on Sanchez from Macyn Cozart to Rayna Manu. The switch was exactly what Patterson needed as Manu’s defense made Sanchez uncomfortable on the perimeter and she couldn’t create space for Manu.
“Rayna not only rose up to the challenge but wanted the challenge of guarding her. She was putting pressure on her and disrupted not only her offense but the team’s as well. Her defense was a huge reason why we won the game. It frustrated the other team and made them make key turnovers for us to get back into the game,” said Atchison.
Manu’s defense would initiate Patterson’s offense in the second half, allowing them to attack Los Banos zone defense opening the paint for Rayne Tago to be dominate and for Patterson’s guards to attack off the dribble, fueling Patterson to a victory.
“It is a huge confidence boost for the team and made them realize never to give up no matter what the score is. It’s a huge win to be able to win the tournament against the home team. They never gave up and worked together as a team to finish the game.”
Upcoming games: Today @ Livingston 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Pitman 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Patterson boys’ basketball finished in third place at the Ron Peterson Tip Off Tournament in Riverbank, highlighted by senior forward Precious Nnaji being selected to the All-Tournament team. In three games at the tourney Nnaji averaged 13 ppg and 7 rpg.
Defense was the key to their first win as they opened the game with a 16-0 lead on their way to a 73-41 rout over Summerville. They forced turnovers with their press defense all game, recording 22 steals (the most the team has recorded in two years), and four players score double figures. Summerville didn’t help themselves by shooting 56 percent from the free throw line.
“Starters played great, and we were able to get the bench a lot of minutes,” said boys basketball head coach Jason McCleery.
That win earned them a matchup with a tall Ripon Christian team, presenting a size disadvantage for the Tigers. They were able to use their speed and athleticism to get steals and create fastbreak buckets. Precious Nnaji earned his all-tournament selection with a double-double in the 62-61 lost. He (Precious) finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds.
Patterson was down 62-60 with .9 seconds left and Kwame Appiah was at the free throw line after being fouled on a shot attempt under the basket. He missed the first attempt forcing Patterson to try a tip in off a purposeful second miss on his final attempt but it bounced in, leading to the finial score. Patterson took a 40-28 lead into halftime.
“They switched to a zone, and we had a tough time getting open looks. We turned the ball over a few times in key spots to led to easy fast break points for them,” said McCleery.
Their final game was against host school Riverbank, who had the Tigers defeated 61-57, but were down 17-13 after the first quarter.
“We had to understand that Riverbank was not Ripon Christian from the night before, they’re not 6’4 and above. We just had to get back to being aggressive in the paint but under control and not getting called for charges.”
From that point on the Tigers took control of the game with their ability to execute the press and get to rim, led by David Nnaji (20 points and 14 rebounds) and Amari Coley (13 points). Patterson need every bit of it with Riverbank holding all-tournament selectee, Precious Nnaji to only three points (all free throws).
“David definitely is in our plan for the offense. His energy, ability to get to the rim and ultimately the free throw line is a big part of what we practice and want to do.”
Free throws were a huge part problem for the Tigers in this game. Patterson had a comfortable lead going into the closing stages as it was poor shooting night for the Tigers, shooting 11 percent from three and 51 percent from the free throw line.
“They kept hitting timely threes to come back, but it was ultimately a poor night at the free throw line 19/37 is pretty bad and far under our average of 75 percent. The game should have never been close if we hit our free throws.”
McCleery add when talking about the overall success of the tournament, “Overall, we continued to learn what works for our team. We played really hard and had a lot of success with our press. We pushed the ball up the court and was able to get a lot of easy points for Kwame Appiah. David Nnaji was able to dominate the glass, especially vs Riverbank. He had several offensive rebounds and was our leading scorer. Amari Coley had a very good tournament. He comes off the bench and provides a nice inside-outside combination with size and touch.”
Patterson boys’ basketball will host a three-day round robin tournament starting today aginst Livingston at 8 p.m. Friday v. Limore at 8 p.m. Saturday v. Calaveras at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Ripon at 7:30.
