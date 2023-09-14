In a highly anticipated matchup, the Patterson High School Varsity Girls Volleyball team squared off against the formidable Golden Valley High, resulting in a hard-fought battle that concluded with a 3-0 defeat for Patterson. The match scores tell the story: 25-9, 25-10, and 25-16, all in favor of Golden Valley.
Leading up to the game, the Patterson team faced some challenges during warm-ups, which might have rattled the confidence of a less resilient squad. However, what sets this team apart is their unwavering optimism and determination. Despite early setbacks, they entered the game with their heads held high and a burning desire to compete at their best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.