Perhaps you know what it is like to tell a joke only to have someone retell it (getting all the laughs) without the slightest nod or reference that they got it from you.
Maybe you have seen kids clamor to get the credit for being the first one to figure something out.
We know that it is good to give credit where credit is due.
There is much good in life that we experience, these are things for which we should praise God.
An old hymn begins, “To God be the glory, great things He hath done…”
When we experience the goodness of life or express kindness and love we should recognize and appreciate that these things come from God.
Now an atheist might retort, with an air of invincible snark, “I don’t need an invisible sky daddy to tell me that it’s right to love my neighbor.”
To which I might reply, in kind, “Well that’s quite an impressive thing for evolved protoplasm to say.”
If we are merely evolved animals, that got to where we are by eating our neighbor (as the story goes), then our claims for morality, goodness or virtue are meaningless. If there is no God then those things don’t really exist, they are but a figment of our imagination which is only a chemical reaction in our brain.
Just like it feels good to get laughs, for a joke that isn’t ours, it’s easy to want the credit for virtue that doesn’t originate in us.
But God is, and we know that there is such a thing as good, because He is good.
Being made in His image we know that there is such a thing as right and wrong because He has written His law in our hearts. Not only that but know love because He first loved us.
“In this is love not that we loved God but that He loved us….”
When we steal credit that belongs to God, for the virtue and goodness that comes from Him, that is evil. Our desire to do that is rooted in pride and even idolatry.
But there is good news, the verse quoted above continues: “…and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins” 1 John 4:10 God has not left us to wallow in our pride and idolatry He has revealed Himself to rescue and redeem us.
The hymn continues: “So loved He the world that He gave us His Son, who yielded His life an atonement for sin and opened the life-gate that all may go in.”
It is good to do good, as well as to enjoy the good in life.
Our first order of business in enjoying the good in life is to give thanks to God who gives it, and honor Him as the source of virtue.
When we don’t honor Him, that is a sure path to futile thinking, idolatry and more sin. (Romans 1:21-25)
If we have sinned in that way we should repent, confess it to God, looking to Christ who has paid for our sin. Then we can live and live to the glory of God. As the chorus of the hymn closes: “…O come to the Father through Jesus the Son and give Him the glory great things He hath done.”
