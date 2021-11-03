Glenn Edward Saunders, 73 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, October 26th at his residence.
Mr. Saunders was born in Nampa, Idaho and a life-long resident of Patterson. He had worked in construction at Acme Construction for 30 years. He is a Vietnam Veteran, citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a Master Mason. He loved swap meets, taking his 65 Malibu to car shows, helping friends with projects, as well as teaching his own kids the skill of his trade and he was a master Gin Fizz and Bloody Mary maker.
Mr. Saunders is survived by her wife of 54 years, Roberta Saunders; son, Glenn (Jessica Ashlock) Saunders; daughter, Casey Jo Ann (Jeff Andrew) Comer; grandchildren, Wyatt Edward Saunders, Cheyenne Louise Saunders, Anthony Hernandez, Adan Hernandez; great-grandchild, Wyatt Edward Saunders, Jr; brother, Paul Douglas Saunders and sister Cindy Saunders Musick. He was preceded in death by his father, Murrell “Bud” Saunders; mother, Ruby Saunders and brother Ron Saunders.
No services will be held.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.