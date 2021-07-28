Gloria Anne Gengarella Bragg, 79, formerly from Midland, PA died Wednesday July 7, 2021 in her home in Pleasanton, CA surrounded by her family and beloved pets, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Portland, Oregon and was the daughter of the late Louis Gengeralla and A. Jane (McCoy) Gengarella. Gloria spent her childhood days living in Midland, PA, graduating from Midland High School class of 1959. She attended Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, IN, graduating with a BS degree in Political Science. Upon graduation she returned to Midland, PA where she was employed with Beaver County Social Services. She was assigned to work in several departments including Child Welfare and Child Foster placement where she developed a love of working with juveniles.
Gloria eventually made her way to Las Vegas, NV, where she became a Juvenile Probation Officer for Clark County. She met and married Carl W. Bragg, introduced by his close friend and her cousin, David Reda. Gloria and Carl moved around living in San Anselmo, CA, Houston, TX, Claremont, CA, Los Angeles, CA. The family finally settled in Pleasanton, CA in 1980. Gloria received her Master’s in Counseling from La Verne University, which enabled her to find her life’s dream job, working as a Counselor at Del Puerto
Continuation High School in Patterson, CA. She retired in 2006 still maintaining many relationships with the “kids” she counseled.
While in retirement Gloria discovered Soroptimist International, an organization dedicated to helping women and girls around the world. Gloria was an avid reader, enjoyed boating, traveling the world, and loved their RV camper traveling the US and Canada. She will be remembered as gregarious, fun loving, organizer of gatherings of family and friends and one who never met a stranger. Gloria cared deeply about her “kids” and unconditional love for her family, friends, and her pets.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Carl Bragg, son Andrew and his girlfriend Chris Button, animals Ginger, Marco, Mia, many cousins, and a host of loving friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the fall in Pleasanton and Patterson.
