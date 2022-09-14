It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gloria Ellery, age 85. Born to Luella and George Gordon in 1937, Gloria was raised in Patterson. After graduating in 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Henry, and built a home and family in Westley.
She was very active in her community as a 4-H leader, Rising Sun School mothers club, Patterson Historical Society, CA Women for Agriculture, and ATHS truck club.
She leaves behind sons H. Gordon Ellery, and Scott Ellery, and sister Georgia Tindall. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, two children, Kim, and Steven, and brother David Gordon.
A celebration of life will be held on September 24, 11 AM, at 11331 Raines Rd., Patterson.
Contributions in her name may be given to Westley Fire Dept, PO Box 411, Westley, CA 95387 or Steven Ellery 4-H Scholarship, 1536 Frank Cox Rd., Patterson, CA 95363
