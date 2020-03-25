Gloria Garcia Mejia, 72 of Patterson passed away on March 21, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stanislaus County to close senior and community centers to the public until April 5
- Love Our Neighbors website launches to help those in need in Stanislaus County
- Gov. Newsom issues orders for all Californians to stay at home
- California COVID-19 facts as of March 20
- Coronavirus has this whole town is going crazy
- School Board addresses coronavirus as well as tending to regularly scheduled items
- City Council holds meeting to empty room
- PJUSD learning from home and student distribution meal program
- West Side’s famous El Solyo Ranch
- Challenging times
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.