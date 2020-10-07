Gloria Mejia passed on March 21, 2020 at the age of 73.
She was born January 31, 1947 in Eagle Pass, Texas. She moved to Patterson in 1971 with her husband and worked as a medical care assistant for the migrant program. She then became a para professional for the PJUSD where she retired after 28 years, having worked at Grayson School, Northmead School and Creekside Middle School. She taught cataclysmic for 24 years in Patterson.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and younger sister, Rosa. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Juan Mejia; son, Arturo Mejia, her favorite child and beautiful daughter, Gloriaelena Mejia. She had 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Two brothers Oscar and Pedro Garcia of Texas.
A Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 13th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Masks are required to attend the service.
