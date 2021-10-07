God’s handle

Hey, Patterson neighbors! FINALLY, it looks as though the summer heat is coming to an end. I have begun praying for rain and snow to come to the mountains. Please know I am praying in the name of Jesus to the God of heaven and earth. My prayers have a specific direction and address.
Why is that important? If I want to communicate to someone, I need to know their contact information. This is getting lost in our culture and in a greater way, in the world around us.
Most of you use Facebook or Instagram or one of the many social media platforms. To find someone, you need only know their name or their “handle” as we used to call them in the Citizen Band Radio days. A “handle” is an assumed name which someone uses on the CB radio or on a social media platform.
My CB handle was “The Preacher” because I am one. My first CB handle was “Master’s Man” which I came up with in high school. It was when I receive my first CB radio as a present from my mother who won several of them in Tupperware. I still have that 40-channel CB radio.
The problem with this cool handle of “Master’s Man” was it did not come across well on the CB. Many thought I was saying “Mattress Man.” See any issue there? Have you stopped laughing at me yet? When I became a professional truck driver, I knew I needed a better handle. Since folks were already calling me “Preacher,” this made the new handle simple and obvious.
God has several “handles” which we find throughout the Christian Bible: God, Almighty God, Creator God, I AM, Jehovah, the Lord, Father, Savior, and too many others to list. When the only Son of God became flesh, Jesus made God more approachable. Calling God “Father” became His norm.
The apostle Paul helps us understand what Creator God invites us to call Him. In Romans 8:15-17, Paul instructs us who are born-again and made adoptive children of God to call the Almighty God, “Abba, Father” which is the first words a child spoke. We are to call God “Daddy” because He desires that level of intimacy with us as His children.
This preacher struggles with calling God by this handle. But as I pray for rain and snow, as I pray for the needs of many in this community and beyond, I find myself crying out to my God as a young-child cries to their dad who they trust will come and help them, love them, comfort them.
If you want to get God’s attention, be sure you are praying to the right address and to the correct person, the God of the Christian Bible, the God of Jesus Christ.
Not sure about this loving God I am talking about? God the Father is amazing. Need some help finding the Father and His Son Jesus? I am always here to help, neighbor. Look me up. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
