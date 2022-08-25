In Ezekiel chapter twenty-two, God gives a dismaying description of a nation that is imploding.
•The Prophets - In Ezekiel 22:25, God says of the nation’s prophets, “They have devoured souls; they have taken the treasure and precious things.”
•The Priests - In the very next verse, God says of the nation’s priests that “they have put no difference between the holy and profane.”
•The Princes - Next, God characterizes government officials when He says in Ezekiel 22:27, “Her princes in the midst thereof are like wolves ravening the prey, to shed blood, and to destroy souls, to get dishonest gain.”
•The People - Lest the reader should mistakenly place all the blame on the leaders of this nation, God chronicles the actions of the people in Ezekiel 22:29. “The people of the land have used oppression, and exercised robbery, and have vexed the poor and needy: yea, they have oppressed the stranger wrongfully.”
God indicated throughout the passage that judgement was coming. There was only one solution offered to avoid the complete destruction of the nation. God was looking for a certain kind of man. He says in Ezekiel 22:30, “And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it.” God was looking for a righteous man who would take a stand. A man who would lead the nation to repentance. One who would stand in the gap to pray and to intercede for the nation before God destroyed it. The sad conclusion of this search was, “but I found none.” The inevitable consequence that followed this fruitless search is found in Ezekiel 22:31. “Therefore have I poured out mine indignation upon them.”
God is once again looking for a man who will stand in the gap for a faltering nation. The pastoral epistle of II Timothy describes three types of men that may be found today.
•Enduring Men – In II Timothy 2:3, Paul told Timothy, “Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.” Enduring men are “strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.” They encourage and teach other men to endure the difficulties in the spiritual battle against wickedness.
•Egotistical Men – In II Timothy 3:1-8, Paul describes the conditions on earth in the last days. “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,” Here is found a sadly accurate description of America’s modern, narcissistic culture.
•Evil Men – Later in II Timothy 3, Paul says, “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.” God says that as time passes by, these evil men will grow worse in their efforts and abilities to deceive others.
Will God’s search end in failure again? Will He find some enduring men who will stand strong in the gap on behalf of a nation? Will you be God’s kind of man?
By Pastor Timothy Benefield Sr, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
