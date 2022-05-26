His name, Jacob, means, "supplanter, "one who holds the heel of another." Early in his life, Jacob stole his twin brother Esau's inheritance, birthright, and blessing. When Esau learned how Jacob had stolen his life's blessing, he threatened to kill him. So, Jacob left home and went to where his uncle, Laban lived. Jacob married and became father to 11 children. He worked hard and became wealthy. Finally, Jacob decided to return to home. But still, he worried. It had been twenty years, but he knew that the estrangement between him and his brother Esau had never been healed.
Before crossing a river, Jacob was informed that Esau was coming to meet him with 400 men! Jacob wasn't sure what that meant, but he was afraid. So, he planned and prepared; He sent gifts to his brother, Esau. He sent his family and all he owned across the river to a safe place. And he waited ... alone. Jacob waited into the night alone by the river named Jabbok, which means 'struggle.' In that night, someone wrestled with Jacob until daybreak. All Jacob could see or sense was that he was in the fight of his life and he didn't know who he was fighting. He wrestled with all his strength and all he could do was hold on and ask to be blessed. In the struggle, Jacob, still the supplanter, the trickster, imperfect person, received an additional name, a new identity, Israel, meaning "God Wrestler." And Israel is not the new name of just one person but as whole people is shaped and challenged by wrestling with God.
The story of "wrestling Jacob" ends: "The sun rose upon him as he passed Penuel, limping because of his hip." Jacob, blessed at last, received new name and wounded from his struggle, heads home. But the story continues: "Now Jacob looked up and saw Esau coming, …… Esau ran to meet him, and embraced him, and... they wept." And Jacob says to his brother, Esau, "...for to see your face is like seeing the face of God" (Genesis 33:1-10).
"Wrestling Jacob" is a reminder of the struggles and wounds we carry as the less than perfect people we are; It is a reminder of dark nights, and uncertainty, and fear, when all we can do is hold on; It is an invitation to new identity born of struggle; It is a challenge to each of us, and all of us to stop stealing the blessings of our neighbors; It is to wrestle with God, alone, in the night, at the banks of the river Struggle, and to hold on. We are a community of wrestlers: We do not know whom we are wrestling with... addictions, fears, temptations, loss, control, the struggle to forgive, the struggle to accept forgiveness. Because in the struggle there is the freedom to see who God is. At daybreak, we will rise and confront our future. Together. Limping. Blessed.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
