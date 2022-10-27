Some churches resolve to stay out of politics altogether. But for an open house day on October 23, Golden Valley Baptist Church did just the opposite.
While all candidates were invited, a total of six candidates for local and statewide offices attended the service. Others were unable to attend due to previous engagements. The day before, the church had distributed hundreds of fliers into the community, inviting people in for food, refreshments, and to meet those running for office.
“We believe that it is important to pray for their elected leaders,” said Pastor Timothy Benefield. “We can do that much more effectively when we know them on a personal level. It is also important for Christians to be familiar with candidates so that they can vote more responsibly.”
After some congregational singing, a visiting group from West Coast Baptist College sang for those in attendance before each candidate stood to speak for a few minutes.
Council member Alfred Parham was up first. He made clear his goals should he be elected for district B in November. “As council member, I will work to add patrol officers and firefighters to make our neighborhoods safer, create general and economic development opportunities in Patterson, support our local businesses, advocate for downtown revitalization and improved streets, advocate for senior citizens and youth programs, make a 24/7 medical facility reality in Patterson, and support local government.” Parham also discussed his past work experience that he believes makes him a well-suited candidate, from volunteer work to a career in administration and government relations.
Jessica Romero, his opponent for district B, spoke next. Should she be elected, she plans to focus on public safety, quality of life, and community representation. “I haven’t been as involved in the community as a younger adult, but once I started to work in Livermore, I really started to see what our town was starting to lack.” She spoke with city council members and was a part of the Public Safety Committee but felt these accomplished little. “I’m running because I have two kids who are also growing up in this town, and I don’t think that they have everything that our youth needs to have a successful upbringing.”
Carlos Roque, running for district D, said he wants to focus on increased programs for youth. “I want to have some work programs, I want to have some after school programs, I want to get them some sports. When they’re out there after school, that way they have something to do.” He continued, “One main thing I really want to work on is youth, because I believe it’s the foundation for our kids growing up.” Roque wants to bring more vocational training into the schools as well to help guide the students as they move into life.
Cynthia Homen submitted a written statement as well, giving her qualifications and past achievements as a city council member. Some of the accomplishments include adding four new police officers, work on the upcoming Public Safety Center, and work with the Stanislaus Homeless Alliance to decrease homelessness.
Mayoral candidate Mike Clauzel wants to bring actionable steps to Patterson. “The main reason why I’m running,” he said, “is to make sure that, in our city, the most important pillars we have above all, are God, family, country, and community.” He plans to bring programs and companies in that will fill some areas the town is lacking. “We need to reach out to companies and bring them into our community, so we have things for our children to do.” He also said he will strive to bring a level five trauma center
Benefield then announced a break, preaching a brief sermon. And after about twenty minutes, the final two candidates came to the platform. Jessica Self and the campaign manager for Juan Alanis, both running for State Assembly District 22, presented their platforms.
Self wants to help Patterson get what it needs. “We are one of the last parts in California that isn’t finished. There are so many things we can be. We get to decide what we want to look like.” She said outside interests have crept into the town’s decisions and stressed that she wants to bring communication between the community and government. “I’m going to ask you what you need, I’m going to raise your voices to Sacramento, and then I’m going to do everything I can to bring home the things you need to live comfortably.”
Justin Farkas, campaign manager for and longtime friend of Juan Alanis, spoke on behalf of the candidate. His three pillars are affordability, public safety, and water. “We need a representative who’s going to find the balance and get California back on track,” said Farkas, and outlined how Alanis plans to do just that. Water storage, he said, is especially an issue in California, as it hasn’t been increased since 1981. “One day we’re going to get too big and not enough drops to go around for everybody, and that’s something we really want to avoid.”
