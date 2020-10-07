Gonzalo Martinez Segoviano, 77 of Turlock passed away Friday, October 2nd at his residence in Turlock.
Mr. Segoviano was born in Alamo, Texas and was a resident of Turlock for 18 years. He was a Farm Labor Contractor for 50 years.
Mr. Segoviano is survived by his wife, Hermelinda Segoviano of Plano, TX; sons, Gonzalo (Christina) Segoviano, Jr., Eduardo Segoviano and Steven Segoviano all of Plano, TX; daughters, Sandra (Ramon) Pineda of Turlock, Sylvia Garcia of Plano, TX, Sally (Mike) Segoviano of Patterson, Sonia (Jose) Esquivel of Plano, TX and Desirae (Craig) Segoviano of Newman; sisters, Angela Rivera, Lupe Isquierdo and Juana Segoviano all of Patterson; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eulalio Segoviano and Pablo Segoviano, sister, Maria Barrera and two grandchildren, Jose Luis Esquivel Jr. and Benito Garcia IV.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday October 16th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.