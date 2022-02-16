Gordon was born in Springfield, Oregon on September 5, 1951, to Charlotte and Conrad Campbell.
Gordon left us on November 20, 2021. Gordon, at a young age, relocated to the Oakdale area where he graduated from Oakdale High School in 1969. He lived and worked in the Central Valley mostly as a mechanic.
Gordon and his wife Gail Campbell resided in Patterson for over 30 years. He was active in the Lutheran Church for many years and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. One of his favorite activities was riding his Harley-Davidson, traveling and spending time with his grand-children.
Gordon is survived by his children and step-children: Debon Cruse, Jonnie Campbell, James Garey, Cheryl Garey, Gordon Campbell Rogers, Janie Campbell Waller, and nine grandchildren. His siblings include Dana Campbell, Geff Guenther, Glenda Wilson, and Greg Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister Pamela Schmidt. Gordon will be missed by so many; he left us way too soon. Internment was held Friday, February 11 at Patterson District Cemetery.
