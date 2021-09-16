Voters have had their final say in the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election.
Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter just after 9 p.m. on September 14 and called the election in his favor saying, “Tonight, California voted NO on the recall and Yes to…Science. Women’s right. Immigrant rights. The minimum wage. The environment. Our Future. We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you, California.” About 40 minutes later he followed that with another post on the social media website that said, “Now, let’s get back to work.”
On September 15 Stanislaus County reported 37% of registered voters’ responses. Of the 105,000 ballots that have been received and unofficially counted, 51% voted “yes” on the recall to remove Newsom from office. A majority of votes, 55% have so far been received for Larry Elder.
Los Angeles County has the highest number of registered voters, 5.6 million. They have reported 40% of voter turnout with Newsom receiving an overwhelming show of support as 70% have voted “no” on the recall.
The majority of counties in California have reported semi-final results, however, ballots will continue to be counted over the coming weeks and certification of the election will take place 38 days after the election.
The state will publish unofficial results on October 15 after counting mail-in ballots, provisional ballots, etc. Eight days later, on October 22 the state will certify the official results of the election.
