Graduates have big plans for their futures

With graduation quickly approaching, Patterson High School seniors are eager to get started on life after receiving their diploma.
This year’s valedictorian, Diego Ortiz, is attending Stanford where he will major in Aeronautical Engineering.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Diego. “I’ve been wanting to build rockets since I was in eighth grade.”
Jonathan Ramirez has been wanting to join the United States Marine Corps since he was five years old and is excited to finally get his chance once he walks the stage Wednesday evening.
“I’m going to be heading to boot camp in San Diego,” said senior Jonathan Ramirez.
For senior Kavion Michael, a two-year plan to get his associate degree in business administration from Modesto Junior College will open doors to the world, and possibly the billionaire’s club
“After my two years I plan to go to France, Italy, Jerusalem and I might go to Greece and maybe Cambodia and Canada and probably Germany and Poland,” said Michael, who also plans to go into business with his younger brother.
“We’re going to open a smoothie shop and a clothing shop (and hopefully) become billionaires. I want to be rich so I can buy fancy cars, a helicopter, a mansion and once I’m rich I want to throw a beautiful party at my mansion.”
At 390 graduating seniors, this year’s class is larger than last year’s. Among them, Shane Li is counting down the days so he can get started on his new life in Japan, where he will be moving in August to attend the Sendai Language School.
“I actually had an interview today,” said Li. “They already have a spot for me. I’m excited to learn the language and get immersed in the culture. It’s always been something that I wanted to do. I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life.”
The Patterson High School graduation begins at 8:00 p.m. on May 31
