Greetings to all my Patterson neighbors! As I write this column, the violent winds are hitting and shaking our house on the north edge of Patterson. WOW! This wind is crazy. Hopefully by the time you read this, things will have settled down.
There is a passage which I have come to understand more as I age (and I AM getting OLD!!). Paul writes to one of his favorite and valuable converts to Jesus, Timothy, these words in II Timothy 3:14-15, “But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have become convinced of, because you know those from whom you learned it, and how from infancy you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.”
The ones from whom Timothy learned faith in God were revealed to us in II Timothy 1:5 which tell us this, “I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice and, I am persuaded, now lives in you also.”
Before I entered kindergarten, my paternal grandmother, who we called Gram, read from a Children’s Pictorial Bible each day to my brother and me. It had lots of drawings to help pre-readers grasp the stories better. Those pictures and the words from that Bible which Gram read to me have stuck with me and helped form who I am still today.
Here is a funny story about thinking a little too much of my Biblical knowledge as a child. We did NOT go to church much while growing up. My mother was raised in church, but quit going when she moved to the Big City. When we would visit her mother in Gerald, Missouri and stay over on a Sunday, we would go to church at the little country church my mother went to growing up.
My brother and I went to Sunday school one of those Sundays. Upon introducing us, I told the teacher, “We have had the whole Bible read to us by our Gram, so we know it all and really don’t need to be here.” That loving sister in Jesus reported these words to my mother as they both had a very good laugh. My mom loved telling that story on her preacher son.
Since September 1974, Ken Hasekamp has committed to being a follower of Jesus. After four years of Bible college and another forty spent studying the Christian Bible, I can tell you I still do NOT know it ALL by any means. The Bible is such a rich book, filled with so much wisdom and amazing history. I love the Bible!
Those first years of Gram reading us the Bible instilled so many things on my heart and mind. I have become convinced of all the truths found in the Bible. Thank you, Gram, for those hours spent each week reading to your grandsons.
No matter what your age, read the Bible. Then be sure you spend time reading it to the next generation or two. There is nothing more valuable you can do with your time, neighbor. Enjoy the day!
n By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.