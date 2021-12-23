December is for grand plans. Whether in the garden or other areas of my life, there’s something about completing another trip around the sun that has me looking forward and dreaming about the year ahead. It’s been my experience that dreams are achieved slowly, but surely, through careful planning and a dedication to action steps. Dreams for the garden, family well-being, self-care, new friendships and new adventures can all be attained with a little planning.
Every garden starts with a place to grow, and now is the time to start preparing the soil and getting garden beds ready for spring. In winter I like to start adding leaf-compost to places I know I want to plant in spring. It’s also a good time to mulch and a nice mulch cover will help protect the microbes in your soil from the harsh winter temperatures. Fall leaves make an excellent quick-decomposing mulch, or you can get fresh, free arborist wood chip mulch from getchipdrop.com for a much longer lasting natural mulch. While I have not used the service myself, I have heard excellent reviews from friends and in online gardening groups. Mulch helps keep water in the soil as well as protect roots and soil life from extreme temperatures. Natural mulches like leaves and arborist chips have the added bonus of decomposing into humus which acts as a soil conditioner.
If you love flipping through catalogs, there are multiple companies like Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company (rareseeds.com), One Green World (onegreenworld.com), or Annie’s Annuals and Perennials (anniesannuals.com) where you can sign-up to receive free catalogs in the mail. I can say from experience that I have received high-quality seeds and plants from these companies. While there are many, many places to browse seeds and plants online, it is a welcome break from screens to sit down and flip through the colorful photos and descriptions found in the pages of catalogs. This can be a fun and relaxing way to start planning your garden and learning about the vast amounts of different plants available. When you’ve picked out what you like, make sure to plan ahead for soil, sun, and water needs for your new plants to grow successfully.
You can plan for spring blooms, and summer and fall harvests by planting now. November through February is what we call “Seed Scatter Season” at our house as this is the easiest time of year to scatter wildflower seeds. We chose pollinator-friendly wildflower mixes and have found that they reseed readily, providing us with more wildflowers every year. There’s still time left to plant things like garlic starts or strawberry starts. Red toch garlic and elephant garlic are among my favorites to grow. Each garlic clove you plant will grow into a whole new bulb of garlic. I prefer to pre-sprout my garlic prior to planting, and simple instructions for this can be found online. Ever bearing strawberry varieties, like Quinault, Albion, and Seascape, aren’t day length sensitive and have an incredibly long growing season in our area. We are still harvesting a few Quinault strawberries every couple of weeks, and the Albion strawberries we planted last month are already flowering and fruiting. You’ll find that local nurseries will be setting out their bare root fruit trees from now until early spring. Bare root trees are just as they sound, a dormant tree with soilless bare roots packed with a moisture-retaining medium (oftentimes soft wood shavings). Bare root trees are a cheaper way to buy new trees; they will be smaller and without any leaves while dormant, but will eventually grow into a full size tree after being planted in your garden. You may not get a harvest at all the first year, or perhaps just a small harvest, but you can plan to enjoy harvesting larger amounts of your own fruit in the years to come. Detailed instructions for planting bare root trees can be found on the Arbor Day Foundation website (arborday.org).
We’ve found that gardening as a family brings us closer together, and the garden itself has been beneficial for each family member in different ways. We’ve enjoyed spending quality time together just talking while we garden, taste-testing as we harvest, and sitting in the shade of the trees. By growing food we automatically include more healthy options in our diets, and spend time getting fresh air and sunshine. It’s a good idea to plan for safe sun exposure and wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association a good rule to follow if you’re outdoors a lot is to seek shade if your shadow is shorter than you are. While we’ve enjoyed time together as a family in our garden, it has also been a quiet retreat that we visit as individuals. It is easy to get wrapped up in our various responsibilities, and it can be beneficial to plan time for self-care. I’ve found that our garden provides a much needed place for personal reflection and meditation. I believe that everyone could benefit from a few minutes of regular peace in a beautiful space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.