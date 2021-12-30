This is part two of a two-part series. For part one pick up the December 23 edition of Patterson Irrigator or visit our website at pattersonirrigator.com.
Gardening can bring new friendships and new adventures. There are multiple local groups available in our area that focus on gardening.
Patterson Garden Club is an incredibly active and fun group of local gardeners that get together regularly to socialize, learn from educational programs, go on field trips, practice conservation, and work on community projects. We regularly fundraise to donate towards the P.R.I.D.E. scholarship fund for graduating seniors. In addition we are also collaborating with Patterson Library to host native wildflower education events next year, as well as install a small community garden on library grounds which I hope will plant a seed for other, larger community gardens to grow in Patterson. In January the club will be hosting Ron Crump who will be teaching us about “Beekeeping For Gardeners”. You are invited to attend your first Patterson Garden Club meeting as a guest. For more information on attending and membership you can message Patterson Garden Club on Facebook or call Vice President and Membership Chair, Frank Stehli at 209-402-2015.
California Native Plant Society focuses on conservation of native California species and education for those that want to learn about California plants and ecology. Our local North San Joaquin Valley chapter is experiencing a reboot and meets monthly on Zoom. The chapter is composed of dedicated individuals who are passionate about native plants, local ecology, and Central Valley climate appropriate landscapes. Field trips, educational resources and opportunities are being planned for 2022, and they will be collaborating with Patterson Garden Club on the native wildflower education events next spring and summer. To learn more about California Native Plant Society, membership, and our local chapter, you can visit cnps.org or nsj.cnps.org, follow the North San Joaquin Valley chapter on Facebook, or you can also email cnps.nsj@gmail.com for more information.
California Rare Fruit Growers is the largest amateur fruit growing organization in the world. Our local San Joaquin Valley chapter meets monthly on Zoom and is planning events for next year. The group is composed of backyard growers to orchardists and farmers that grow everything from avocados to mangos, a fantastical array of stone fruits, seldom seen fruits like akebia and sapote, loquats, bananas, pineapples, dragonfruit, and everything in between. If you want to learn more about the rare fruits that grow in our area and how to grow them, then California Rare Fruit Growers is where you will find kindred spirits. Non-members are currently invited to attend the Zoom meetings for free, but some events require membership. In January they will be hosting Kurt Lemos of Valley Edge Produce who will be teaching about scion wood selection and storage, as well as fruit tree grafting techniques. You can learn more about the California Rare Fruit Growers and membership by following the local San Joaquin Valley chapter on Facebook and visiting crfg.org; or you can email san_joaquin@crfg.org to request more information about the chapter, request a registration link, or ask to be added to the mailing list.
NorCal Permaculture is a grassroots organization that focuses on offering free education on ecologically savvy gardening, growing food, and conservation. The term permaculture, originally coined in the 70’s was a combination of “permanent agriculture”, and the concepts were meant to mimic arrangements found in nature creating an agro-ecology closer akin to natural ecosystems and indigenous agricultural practices. Previous presentations hosted by the organization include “Edible California Native Species”, “Life In The Agroecosystem”, and an informational presentation on how farmers can take advantage of funding available through the California Healthy Soils Program. You can follow NorCal Permaculture on Facebook or email them at norcalpermaculture@gmail.com to request to be added to the mailing list.
There is also our excellent local UCCE Stanislaus County Master Gardener Program that regularly offers free classes to the public as well as their renowned Master Gardener training program that serves as a gardening boot camp so-to-speak which covers the foundational concepts of gardening in detail. You can visit https://ucanr.edu/sites/stancountymg/ or email ucmgstanislaus@ucanr.edu to learn more about the program and sign up for free updates of their blog, the Stanislaus Sprout, which shares helpful tips for gardening in our area.
Until next time, I wish for you a fruitful 2022 full of grand plans, family well-being, self care, new friendships and new adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.