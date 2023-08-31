Sustainable agricultural practices on smaller farms isn’t always easy. That’s one of the reasons the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District created a grant program to address the issue.
Recently, officials toured a Fresno area farm to see a demonstration of the Hammel vineyard chipping equipment funded in part through the Burn Alternatives Grant Program. The equipment is unique as it can fully chip vineyard material that contains imbedded wire and stakes reducing the laborious process of hand removal. This grant program incentivizes open burning alternatives in preparation for 2025, when a near complete phase-out of agricultural open burning in the Valley will take effect.
They also visited a Kerman area farm to see the Tenias low-dust nut harvester equipment. This unit shakes the almonds into a catcher, and then drops the nuts into windows in one pass. This equipment, incentivized by the Valley Air District through the Low Dust Nut Harvester grant program, is pivotal in reducing localized air quality problems stemming from nut harvesting.
“Given that the agricultural community is key in helping the valley meet clean air goals, these programs must remain relevant and responsive to the needs in the field,” stated Stanislaus Supervisor and Air District Governing Board Chair Vito Chiesa. “We must ensure all farmers, especially small farmers, have an opportunity to receive Air District funding to replace their dirty equipment and practices with effective, cleaner options.”
Through these and other joint efforts, over 12,500 old high-polluting agricultural pieces of equipment have been replaced and the open burning of nearly 5,400,000 tons of woody waste has been eliminated through non-burning alternative practices.
The Air District also offers a variety of programs to support Valley residents, businesses, and public agencies with cleaner equipment, vehicles, and practices. Visit www.valleyair.org/grants or call the grants team at 559-230-5800 for more information.
