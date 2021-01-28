What’s the difference between beef from cattle who were fed grass their entire lives versus beef from cattle who have been finished on grain?
The big word here is “finished.”
Most people refer to beef as either “grass-fed” or “grain-fed.” These terms aren’t entirely true, however, and can be misleading to the customer who is wanting to purchase the best products for their family.
Grain-finished and grass-finished beef is a more accurate representation of the product consumers are purchasing at the meat counter. What this means is that all beef is raised mostly on grass. Some cattle are kept on pasture their entire lives, but others eat a mix of grains, forage, hay, and silage for a few months before being processed. “Beef. It’s Whats For Dinner” (BIWFD), breaks down the major differences between the two:
GRAIN-FINISHED
• Spend the majority of their lives eating grass or forage
• Spend 4-6 months at a feedyard eating a balanced diet of grains, local feed ingredients, like potato hulls or sugar beets, and hay or forage
• May or may not be given U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approved antibiotics to treat, prevent or control disease and/or growth-promoting hormones. Most beef is from cattle that are raised this way and the packages likely don’t have a specific label claim.
GRASS-FINISHED or GRASS-FED
• Spend their whole lives eating grass or forage
• May also eat grass, forage, hay or silage at a feedyard
• May or may not be given FDA-approved antibiotics to treat, prevent or control disease and/or growth-promoting hormones.
What does all of this mean for the health of the products consumers are buying at the counter?
Firstly, it’s important to note that the only nutritional differences between the different types of beef at the meat counter is in relation to the fatty acid profile of each.
Many cuts of beef meet the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) standards for lean meat. Lean meat is suggested as part of a healthy diet because it has less fat content.
Grass-fed beef tends to be leaner than grain-finished beef, so most assume this means it’s automatically healthier. However, there is a caveat to this thinking.
Grain-finished beef has a higher monounsaturated fat (MUFA), content. This kind of fat is healthy and is found in other health super-foods.
There is a stigma that fats are unhealthy and should be avoided, but the kind of fat consumers want to avoid is only certain saturated fats (SFA).
The predominant fatty acids in both grass-fed and grain-finished beef are both MUFA and SFA. BIWFD states:
• MUFAs are the same type of fat found in avocado and olive oil. Substituting MUFA for cholesterol-raising SFA has been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol and lower the risk of type II diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
• Recent studies suggest the higher MUFA content of grain-finished beef may be important for increasing plasma HDL cholesterol content among beef consumers.
Furthermore, The Meat Institute states that the Omega-3 and SFA content in each type is so small, it’s almost indiscernible. All beef can provide the ten essential nutrients from proteins, zinc, iron, and many B vitamins when consumed in a proper, balanced diet.
The biggest difference is the taste profiles of grain or grass-finished beef. The taste of each varies greatly, but the nutritional differences do not.
The only concern consumers should have when at the grocery store is how they’ll prepare their nutritious beef when they get it home!
