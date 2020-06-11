June 8 at 12:45 p.m., a grass fire located near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 was reported. Located between the Westley and Patterson exits the fire, fed by high winds, low humidity, and dry conditions had the potential to devastate the hills of Del Puerto Canyon.
A quick and full response by Cal-Fire, assisted by West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, Mt. View FPD, Westport FPD, and Denair FPD, kept the blaze at less than 80 acres.
As many as three fixed-wing apparatus and two helicopters were seen assisting from the air. Fire retardant was dropped from an airplane, and the helicopters were seen filling their buckets repeatedly with water from the California Aqueduct.
The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished by 6 p.m.
