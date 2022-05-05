The Children’s Day celebration held at the Grayson Community Center on Friday, April 29 combined the traditional celebration with a health fair focused on educating parents and children of the dangers of pesticides in their homes and community.
Traditionally in Mexico, Dia del Nino is observed on April 30 as a celebration of the importance of children in society. The day is usually full of fun especially for children. Pinatas, parties, candy, games, toys and special gifts mark the day when children are the focus of appreciation and adoration.
Valley Improvement Projects (V.I.P.) partnered with state and county agencies to bring awareness of the dangers of pesticides, the effects they have on developing brains, and the rights of farm workers who are most likely to have the highest exposure rates.
Stanislaus County agriculture commissioner’s office, represented by weights and measures staff, was at the celebration to help residents sign up for a new pilot program that notifies communities when pesticides will be applied within a mile of their homes.
An allocation of 10 million dollars from the State’s 2021-2022 budget has allowed the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) to begin the development of the notification system.
Riverside, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Ventura Counties are the only offices that have agreed to participate in the voluntary pilot program but Bianca Lopez, Co-founder and Project Director for V.I.P., hopes that more ag commissioners see the importance of using this tool to further protect their communities. “It doesn’t cost anything for counties to participate in the pilot program,” Lopez said. “Studies have shown a correlation between pesticides and cancer, neurological, and cognitive disabilities. We know that pesticides can drift up to two-and-a-half-miles because those are the studies that have been done.”
The notification system will send out an alert to those registered within a mile – in some areas up to two-miles – of the application site.
Educating communities about the potential health effects of pesticides and alerting them before the application of the chemicals allows people to make well-informed decisions for themselves and their families. “They can bring their kids toys in, schedule sporting events…” Lopez said.
“The statewide notification system will complement existing pesticide laws and regulations that protect public health and the environment,” said DPR Director Julie Henderson. “The purpose of the notification system is to provide transparent and equitable access to information to enable the public to make informed decisions about actions they may take to protect their health. This voluntary partnership between County Agricultural Commissioners and DPR on pilot projects is an important step in the development of a statewide system. We look forward to feedback from community members, growers and commissioners on the pilots to inform the statewide system and improve community access to information.”
At this time, Grayson is the only community in Stanislaus County that is participating in the program.
Grayson residents that would like to participate in the notification pilot program can register at www.stanag-ext.org/noi/
