New Assistant Principal at Apricot Valley Elementary School, Jorge Pinedo, looks forward to building relationships with parents, the community and instilling constructive character traits such as trustworthiness and respectfulness into his students.
A native of Grayson, CA, Pinedo and his family moved to the Westside from Mexico in 1975.
“We grew up here with my dad’s side of the family,” said Pinedo. Who also noted that his mother’s side is still living in Mexico. “We all went to school and started working on the weekends at a young age with my dad on the farm. Education was always something that my family instilled in us. They wanted us to work hard and to go to school.”
After graduating from Patterson High School in 1991, Pinedo took some college classes before taking a nine-year break that included starting a family and purchasing a home at a young age in Modesto while working for an auto glass company. It wasn’t until after he was settled-in with his family that he decided to go back to school, but becoming an educator wasn’t part of the plan.
“I always wanted to be in Law Enforcement,” said Pinedo. “Being an educator was never in my plans, but I like helping people and being around kids so after talking to some colleagues I decided to go back to school [for education].”
Pinedo went back to school and got his AA from Modesto Junior College, which allowed him to start working as a paraeducator in special education for seven years. During that time, Pinedo received his BA in Liberal Studies from CSU Stanislaus, completed his teaching credential, and began work as a teacher at Las Palmas Elementary.
“I taught at Las Palmas for 10 years and while I was there, I kept being put into leadership roles, so once my daughter went to High School, I decided to go back to school to get my Admin credential.”
After receiving a master’s degree in education, Pinedo pursued his credential and was hired as an administrator for Modesto City Schools shortly after. Once the opportunity came to circle back to where his journey started, he didn’t hesitate.
“Growing up in this small community, the lesson that I learned when I came back as an adult is that I’m proud of my town. I’m proud of the friendships [and family] that I still have here and seeing Patterson growing and having more opportunities for students is something that I’m proud of as well.”
One of the main goals for Pinedo as an administrator at Apricot Valley is to build relationships and student confidence.
“Something I strive for as an administrator is fostering the character traits in a school education environment and also building those relationships with parents, staff, and students. I just want to make sure that the students are valuing their education and are aware that there are more opportunities for them and that it’s not all about just going to college. It’s about having a good foundation for their education and instilling good character traits like respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, perseverance and just making sure that we are building their self-esteem. That’s the goal that I use, along with helping parents in the community and working as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.