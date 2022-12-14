Gregory Alan Farinha died in Modesto, CA, on November 19th, 2022, a month shy of his 68th birthday.
Greg, as he was known to friends and family, was born and raised in Patterson, CA, the son of Manuel and Lois Farinha. He graduated from Patterson High in 1973 where he was active in FFA and sports. It was there where he also met and fell in love with his wife, Esther Farinha. High school sweethearts, they were married in 1974 and were together for 48 years. Together they had two daughters, Kiley and Nicole Farinha. Greg worked as a welder and truck driver before joining the family business, Farinha Farms, where he continued on for 30 plus years until his retirement.
However, his real passion, sports, led to him becoming a coach in his spare time. Together with his brother-in-law, Dave Klein, he coached Patterson High Softball for over 10 years. He was also a coach for pop-warner and Patterson High football. He loved working with the athletes not just on the fundamentals of the sport, but on how to be better sportsmen and teammates. He also loved spending time with his family, a good card game, and his wife's family’s “Sister Lunches.”
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Lois Farinha. He is survived by his wife, Esther Farinha; daughters Kiley Farinha and Nicole Farinha. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Wheeler and brother-in-law, Patrick Wheeler as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private burial and a Celebration of Life will be announced later.
