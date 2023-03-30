The Grito de Mujer 2023 Festival, under the slogan “Mother of the Earth,” gathered on March 15 at The Gathering Covenant Church on Las Palmas Avenue.
The Grito de Mujer (Woman Scream) festival, now in its 13th year, pays tribute to peasant women and activists who have lost their lives or suffered violence because of defending the rights of the environment.
Featured poets at the event included Vielka Solano, Liz Mirel Torres, Aideed Medina and Alejandra Torres Garcia.
This year, the festival is an initiative of the UN Women’s Coalitions for Generation Equality Action, in favor of the eradication of violence. The celebration continued through March and will feature nearly 200 cultural events, with the participation of institutions and cultural groups in 28 countries.
The participating countries in Grito de Mujer 2023 “Mother of the Earth” are: Dominican Republic, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, USA, Puerto Rico, Colombia Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru, Cuba, Portugal, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Egypt, Algeria, Cape Verde, Ghana, Mozambique, Australia and Nigeria.
The coordination of the events takes place under the guidance of the men and women artists and cultural managers of various groups and institutions. Every year they voluntarily join together to extend a message of solidarity recognizing women who are victims of violence in all its manifestations, with their support expressed through art and culture.
You can see the entire calendar of Grito de Mujer in its different social networks and see the international calendar in the menu of the page www.gritodemujer.com.
