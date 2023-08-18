Pattersonites have a new place to shop and 35 people have new jobs now that Grocery Outlet has opened its doors for business. Locals have watched for months as the Emeryville based retailer built the large store on Sperry Avenue near the I-5 interchange.
At the August 10 grand opening, the grocery chain presented a $500 donation to two nonprofit organizations: Naomi’s House and Church Without Walls Food Pantry. Also, the first 100 customers received a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card and most shoppers were given a free reusable bag.
Founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet has nearly 450 locations throughout the country. Stores are owned by independent operators. Here in Patterson, the independent owner/operator is Sarah Kumar, supported by Frank Quiroga.
