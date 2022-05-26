Ground rules for attending the Fiesta

To maintain the safety and enjoyment of all fiestagoers, a list of ground rules and regulations have been set by the county and must be enforced to ensure future Apricot Fiestas are permitted.
Please adhere to the rules set forth for the downtown area during Apricot Fiesta weekend.
•No pets of any kind (certified service animals are exempt from this rule)
•No weapons
•No gang references (i.e. clothing, bandanas, hats, belts, etc.)
•No outside alcohol
•No ice chests
•No vagrancy (panhandling, soliciting)
•No bikes, scooters, skateboards, skates/rollerblades, or vehicles allowed in the Plaza Circle area
•No shaving cream, silly string, or poppers
The Patterson Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors wish everyone a safe and fun-filled weekend! We look forward to seeing you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.