Growing gardens around Patterson

I love how the metaphor of planting seeds fits so well into everyday life. When we plant seeds of goodwill with a little hope and care, then we get to see beauty grow around us. I am so very excited to see what we have growing here in Patterson. Last month we had our first “Community Help Day” at the Patterson Library Community Garden. We were able to get a delivery of river rock mulch thanks to the wonderful generosity of CP Landscape and Design and the Friends of The Patterson Library. It was certainly a dreary morning that day, and so many of our usual volunteers were unable to make it. I had wondered if any volunteers would be able to join us at all. We got to work with just three volunteers, myself, my husband, and devoted Patterson Garden Club member Guadalupe Villegas. It wasn’t too long before the cavalry arrived! Lena and Ken Barrientos brought their family, and they were all absolutely fantastic helpers that day! I am so grateful that we have such wonderful people in our community that came to help, put in an amazing effort, and braved the rain that day too. Together, we were able to install the river rock mulch into the two garden beds and the result looks beautiful.
Thanks to a donation of old newspapers from the Patterson Irrigator we were able to take a page out of the sheet mulching book (pun intended) to create a biodegradable weed barrier. Sheet mulching is a gardening method you’ll find in many gardening references, and is a preferred method used by some members of the California Native Plant Society since it is an easy, no-dig method, that doesn’t destroy soil ecology. It works just like it sounds, a full sheet-mulch would include cardboard and newspaper sheets laid down in layers, and other organic materials like leaves, compost, or manure are typically added to the top making a garden-lasagna that decomposes down into soil. This is effectively a method of composting in place. The beauty of a biodegradable mulch like this is that it holds up just long enough to smother the weeds or grass below before decomposing and adding more organic matter to the soil, something our Patterson clay could use a little more of. If you’re thinking of applying for the Patterson “Cash For Grass” program that offers homeowners a rebate incentive to replace lawns with water-wise alternatives, or if you have a garden patch overgrown with weeds then sheet mulching might be right for you. Should you want to try this method, I would suggest doing an online search for “sheet mulching California Native Plant Society'' which should result in a reference to a step-by-step guide in a California Native Plant Society blog post by Charlotte Torgovitsky.
Since the plants intended for the river rock beds at the library are actually happy with our native soil, we used an abbreviated sheet mulch. We began by raking out any small weeds that had come up recently, then simply laid down several layers of newspaper over the garden beds and wet them down before adding the river rock. Over time the newspaper will eventually decompose, and the Patterson Irrigator will become part of the community garden soil. I am so happy to see things moving along and I want to take a moment to individually thank volunteers: Lena Barrientos, Kenneth Barrientos, Susannah Barrientos, Gregory Barrientos, Andrew Diaz, Nathan Diaz, Leila Diaz, Guadalupe Villegas, and David Dyer. It is thanks to your generous volunteer efforts that we continued to move forward on this project.
It’s not just the Patterson Library Community Garden that’s growing here in Patterson. Thanks to another group of Patterson Garden Club members the soil in the pots downtown has been refreshed and new flowers will be planted in the coming weeks. I’d like to send a special thank you to Carol Klein who has been leading the plantings of the downtown pots, as well as Christy Halseth, Pat Worley, Carolyn Cooper, and Tony Cooper for braving the April showers and taking the time to give some love to the planters. Our friends at Rising Sun Farm and Garden School have been getting plants ready for us and we are so grateful for their ongoing collaboration and support. Our community will be able to enjoy some beautiful flowers in the pots downtown soon.
It warms my heart that Patterson has such a strong and giving community. I would like to applaud the immense amount of work that was recently done by the Love Patterson organization and the volunteers that came out to help on April 30th. So much was done to add to gardens around Patterson that day, and Patterson residents will have the joy of watching those gardens grow. We are so lucky to have such dedicated people in our community. I would also like to thank Patterson Garden Club members Frank Stehli and Guadalupe Villegas for helping to guide some of the plantings during the event.
Having gardens in Patterson offer us a way to grow together as a community and there are more upcoming events that you can attend. This month on Wednesday, May 18th Patterson Garden Club members will have some activity stations for kids set up under the pergola in the garden area of the Patterson Library. Come visit us that day anytime between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm for our “Garden Science and Storytime” to participate in the activities and take home some seeds from the Patterson Seed Library. Storytime will be at 5 pm.
A “Community Garden Family Fun Day” is currently planned to take place at the library in the fall where we hope to have family-friendly activities hosted by a number of different local garden organizations. The native species garden bed will be seed-scatter ready and we will be inviting members of the community to help cast seeds in the garden.
I would like to say thank you to everyone out there who is reading this. Thank you for your interest in our community and thank you for your interest in the gardens of Patterson. Until next time, I wish for you the joy of seeing beauty grow around us, and the warmth that comes from seeing our community work together towards something wonderful.
