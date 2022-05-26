Growing veggies? Feed the soil, but only on the days you eat

Any backyard farmer worth her heirloom tomatoes knows the importance of feeding the soil she’s growing in, but not every one understands what to put into it, how much, and how often.
As a wise gardener once put it, you only need to feed your garden on the days that you eat.
So what is the best, and most economical way to go about it?
Compost is probably the most familiar. But the word probably conjures up images of smelly piles in out-of-the-way corners of the yard, where old veggies, yard trimmings and other plant-based materials go to die, to be reborn months later, hopefully, as rich, finely-textured plant food. Compost piles certainly have their place, but experience has taught me that anyone who grows organically will often need far more compost, and definitely more often, than a typical compost pile, or even two, can produce.
The solution? Poop.
Manure
Unlike a compost pile, where leaves, veggie trimmings and shredded paper can take weeks or months to break down, organic material travels through the digestive systems of worms, rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep, horses and cows in a matter of hours or days. Which means soil food, and a lot more of it, a whole lot faster.
The digestive process, involving a soup of food particles, enzymes, acids and microbes acted on mechanically by muscles (even worms have them), breaks food down into its basic components: protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. These, along with billions of microbes, excreted in liquid as urine or paste as poop, are highly bio-available, and therefore very nutritious to both the flora and the fauna in soil.
Poop from worms, rabbits, goats and sheep is mild enough to be used immediately; that from chickens, horses and cows must be either allowed to mellow for a period of time or composted.
We learned in our backyard how important it is to continually feed the soil the hard way: Years ago, after planting our raised bed garden in more or less straight compost from the City of Modesto facility out on Jennings Road, we had several years of excellent harvests. Everything we planted grew and produced like crazy!
Unfortunately, we didn’t understand enough about how to care for the soil organically, and those bumper crop harvests eventually dwindled down spindly plants that barely produced.
Growing as much of our own food as possible has always been a goal, and, inspired by food shortages and rapidly increasing costs, as many have been lately, we’ve recently gotten more serious about it. A disappointing spring potato harvest, especially after so much effort went into it, finally convinced me it’s time to put some focused energy into building up the soil.
In our case, reviving the soil involves a combination of intensive rehab work and replacing some of the dirt in the raised beds. To build up the existing soil, we’re leaving some of the beds fallow for a season, and adding a lot of organic material, as well as consistently maintaining moisture in them. Healthy soil is alive with microbes, bugs, fungi, etc., and all of this flora and fauna needs water to survive, so we water all the soil in the garden, whether it’s currently producing food or not. A layer of mulch helps keep the moisture in, while also feeding the soil as it slowly breaks down.
The organic material we’re adding comes from a number of sources, including torn-up cardboard (holds in moisture and breaks down into great soil food), spent rabbit hay and manure, and litter from our chicken coop.
The intangible ingredient is time – it will take several months for all of these things to break down and enrich the soil, but we anticipate that it will be worth the wait.
Fortunately, working with Mother Nature allows good things to start happening surprisingly quickly. Before we started working on it, the soil was dry, hard, and without any obvious signs of life. A depressing sight, indeed. Just a few weeks into the process, turning over a bit revealed softer, looser soil, and even an earthworm or two – very encouraging!
The other thing we’re adding, to all of our raised beds, is vermicompost – the “Black Gold” made by worms.
Vermicomposting
Red Wiggler worms (Eisenia Fetida) produce some of the best compost around. It contains a wide variety of nutrients, is mild enough that it won’t burn plants, and, of real benefit during these dry conditions, it helps hold moisture in the soil.
Fortunately, a worm bin is pretty easy to set up and maintain and, if managed well, is clean, virtually odorless and pest-free, which makes this method of composting great for those in apartments or with limited space.
Worms can eat about a quarter to half their weight in food and soil in a day, so a pound of worms, which is about 1,000, can eat up to about a half-pound a day of fruit and veggie trimmings, coffee grounds, tea bags and shredded paper, among other things. Which means that pound of worms can process up to 3-1/2 pounds of food a week, producing a small but steady supply of rich compost.
Worms are comfortable in more or less the same temperature range as people, so the bin should be kept indoors, in a location that’s dark most of the time, and accessible but not in the way, such as a pantry. They actually prefer to be just a little cooler, so a basement, if you have one, would be ideal. You can find in-depth info on setting up and maintaining a worm bin online; check out our Facebook page, You Can Too, to see how we’re managing ours.
Rabbit manure: The missing link
To meet our food production goal, we’ve recently rabbit manure to our plan. A mature bunny can produce 1/4 to 1/2 pound of pellets per day or more. Bunny poop can be applied directly to the soil around plants, where it will act as both a mulch, holding in moisture, and a slow-release fertilizer. It can also be worked into the top couple of inches of the soil, where it will feed the various flora and fauna that live there, as it breaks down over time.
Like vermicompost, rabbit poop can also be used directly in the garden, and is dynamite for your plants. It can be used as is, or diluted. I recently came home with a bucket full courtesy of some friends, and we got the most mileage out of it by mixing a shovelful of it at a time with water in a 5-gallon bucket and letting it sit for a day or two, then pouring the resulting liquid, full of dissolved nutrients, over the plants most in need. We’re eagerly anticipating the results, particularly with our tomatoes.
Interestingly, Red Wiggler worms also love rabbit poop, so it would also make an excellent addition to a worm bin, as well. And the resulting compost, thanks to both the rabbits and the worms, should be pure manna for the plants growing food – and go a long way towards sustainably producing those heirloom tomatoes every gardener daydreams about.
Whether you’re growing tomatoes or anything else for your household to enjoy, it just makes sense to feed the soil – but only on the days that you eat.
