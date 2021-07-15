Hammon Senior Center seeks new members to participate in exciting programs

Seniors in Patterson and the surrounding Westside communities are being welcomed back to the Hammon Senior Center (HSC) after more than a year of social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes and activities that had been canceled or moved to new locations are returning to their more traditional settings inside the HSC.
Many more classes and activities are being planned over the coming months that rely not only on the availability and willingness of the volunteer instructors but also HSC members who commit to participation in the programs offered.
Some of the activities and classes being considered for future scheduling are:
•Exercise: Young at Heart, Zumba Gold, Line Dancing
•Educational: Introduction to Computers, AARP Driving Safety, Spanish, Conversational English
•Resources: Blood Pressure, Peer Support, HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program)
•Games: Wii Bowling, Loteria, Ping Pong, Billiards, Bocce Ball
•Arts & Crafts: Crocheting, Knitting
•Social Activities: Newcomer’s Orientation, Monthly Birthday Celebrations
Because the center is not subsidized by the city, active membership and program registration dictate the future availability of programs.
The senior community has been the most significantly impacted by the health crisis with loss of life in California nearing 60,000. Approximately 93% of the total deaths caused by the virus were suffered by the 50-plus age group.
Social restrictions mandated to prevent the spread of disease have further burdened the emotional health and wellbeing of a population that consistently reports feeling isolated and lonely when they, and society, are healthy.
The negative impact of loneliness and isolation on long-term overall health and mortality have repeatedly been studied and reported by agencies across the globe.
Recently, evidence of the emotional trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was reported by AARP from results of a survey conducted in April 2021.
The study found, “over six in 10 (65%) older adults ages 50 to 80 rated their mental health as excellent or very good and over a quarter (27%) rated their mental health as good. However, when asked about specific emotional health measures, we find half or more older adults ages 50 and older say in the past two weeks, they have been bothered with difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep (56%) and/or anxiety (49%). About one-third say they have had little interest or pleasure in doing things (37%) and/or they have felt down, depressed or hopeless (32%).”
Although disheartening to read, those statistics can be improved and the Hammon Senior Center board members and city staff are working together to offer support and renewed hope through healthy and safe social events.
Visit the Hammon Senior Center at 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue or call 209-895-8180 to become a member or to volunteer.
Current classes and activities offered are as follows:
Enhance Fitness (11:00am-12:00pm): This hybrid class utilizes both Zoom and in-person training for classes which occur on Mondays and Wednesdays. The current session runs through October 6.
Sit ‘N Be Fit (9:30-10:30am): This ongoing basic class takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. An advanced level will be offered in August.
Bingo (9:00-10:00am): This favorite is indoors every Monday with prizes for the winners! The Friday morning schedule will return in August with a two hour session!
Landscape Adventure (12:00-2:00pm): This six-week class takes place every Monday. The current session ends on July 26 but positive response has confirmed another class will be added to the schedule in September. Come create scenic landscapes using layered fabric.
Crafts with Cathie (12:30-1:30pm): Classes will return on the first and third Thursday in August.
Gardening 101 (10:00-11:30am): These classes, through the Stanislaus County Master Gardener program, meet the fourth Monday of each month. Each month a different topic is covered. The last class was so successful another session had to be added!
Senior Board Meetings (10:00-11:00am): Attend meetings in person or virtually with Zoom the third Tuesday of every month.
Senior Water Aerobics (9:00-10:00am): Monday and Thursday classes at the Aquatic Center are being offered to members free of charge through the month of July!
Green Bag Program (12:30-1:45pm): Sponsored by the Healthy Aging Association, this program distributes fruits and vegetables to older adults and provides an educational component as well. Event occurs the third Wednesday of each month and will move inside again in July. The program is currently full and not accepting new members.
Commodities (9:30-11:00am): This program will return to the Hammon Senior Center on August 5.
Mealsite Distribution (10:30am-12:00pm): This program, through Stanislaus County, currently provides frozen boxed meals to participants on a weekly basis. Beginning on Monday, August 9, this program will return to the congregate meal site formula where hot meals are offered daily to participants at the Hammon Senior Center.
Drive-through Monthly Special Events (2:00-3:00pm): These events, due to the pandemic, have been held in a safe manner outdoors. Goody bags or food (such as shakes, apple turnovers, hot dogs) donated from local businesses are typical items offered.
Walking Group (9:00-9:30am): This group continues to walk outside every Tuesday and Thursday. Many of the participants stay for the Sit ‘N Be Fit class which follows indoors.
