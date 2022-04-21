“Were not our hearts burning within us while He was speaking to us on the road, while He was explaining the Scriptures to us? Luke 24:32 (NASB)
It was the evening of the first day of the week. Two disciples named Cleopas and Simon were on their way home to a little village called Emmaus, a journey of about seven miles. They had witnessed the crucifixion. They heard reports of those who had gone to the tomb that it was empty. As they were discussing the events, a man approached them and joined them in their walk and conversation. They were unaware that the man was Jesus.
When asked, Cleopas shared their frustration concerning all that had happened during the three days. Their hopes had been dashed by the death and now missing One they thought was the Messiah. Jesus, still unknown to the two, took them to task because of their failure to have a reference of what Scripture said about what the Christ had to go through.
When the two reached their home, they urged Him to stay with them. As they dined together, Jesus took bread, blessed it and broke it to give to them. At that moment, in the breaking of the bread, their eyes were opened and they recognized Him; and He vanished from their sight. They said to one another, “Were not our hearts burning within us while He was speaking to us on the road, while He was explaining the Scriptures to us? Luke 24:31-32
There are three principles for us today out of this account. First, Jesus’ presence sometimes begins without our knowing it. Second, recognizing Jesus’ presence always begins with the Word, with Scripture. And the third principle is that Jesus’ presence creates a burning within us.
Oh, how we need “heartburn” today! God’s heartburn! It begins with talking with Jesus in our everyday lives…in the midst of our hopes and doubts and fears. Then comes the opening of Scripture…being in the Word in worship and in Bible study. Then comes the result…submitting our lives to Him!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Savior’s Lutheran. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
