Hector Cuenca Ortiz, 67 of Patterson passed away Monday, August 17th Kaiser Medical Center in Fontana.
Mr. Ortiz was born in Harlingen, Texas and was a resident of Patterson for 55 years. He was a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Ortiz is survived by his brothers, Manuel Ortiz of Modesto, Jose Ortiz of Patterson, Chendo Ortiz of Texas and Luis Ortiz of Tennessee; sisters, Josie White of Patterson, Toni Sperry of Texas, Rosemary Lara of Patterson and Liz Ortiz-Rodriguez of Modesto; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Ortiz.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 4th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.