Hilton Wayne Markum born July 30, 1940 passed away March 16, 2020 of COPD and Congestive Heart Failure, in Waco TX. Hilton was born to J.B. and Bernice Markum in Patterson, CA on the Needham Ranch.
Hilton worked for Evans Telephone Company for 42 years. Hilton was a cowboy at heart, he spent his 2 week vacation in Nevada rounding up cattle. He loved team roping, raising cattle and training horses. He was a former member of The Turlock Horseman’s Club. He was a member of the Mason’s in Patterson, CA.
Hilton is survived by his two daughters, Michell and Renee, grandchildren Mike, Vincent and Courtney, step-son Peter, his brother Paul and sister Karen numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A grave site service will be heldat Patterson District Cemetery 10800 Highway 33. Patterson. April 9th at 11AM.
Remembrances can be made to your favorite charity.
