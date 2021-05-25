A local motorcyclist sustained major injuries during a hit and run collision on Monday, May 24.
Dustin Graham, 41, was riding a 2019 Ducati in the southbound lane of Highway 33, approaching Lemon Avenue at 5:30 a.m. when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
Witnesses report seeing the maroon 2004-2005 Ford F-150 traveling north on Highway 33. The driver entered the southbound lane in an attempt to pass vehicles when the collision occurred.
Graham was struck by the left front end of the Ford truck causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Ford continued northbound, leaving the scene of the collision.
The Ford was last seen traveling eastbound on Fruit Avenue.
Based on evidence at the scene, California Highway Patrol is actively looking for a 2004-2005 Ford F-150 with driver side collision damage.
Specifically, the Ford will be missing its left (driver side) headlight, left fender molding, and left side view mirror. The driver side window was also blown out.
Anyone with information pertinent to this traffic collision are encouraged to contact Officers Norseen or Mitchell at the Modesto CHP at 209-545-7440 or Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.
