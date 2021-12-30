A loud crash outside his house led Patterson resident Deotis Sanders outside at around 9 p.m. on December 19. He found his car—which was still parked in front of his house—pushed back a full car length from where it had been parked, with the front crushed in.
He discovered that a car had come around the corner off of Sperry and crashed into the front of his car before proceeding to flee the scene. Fortunately, Sanders’ car was empty, but the wreck had totaled it.
Michael Rodriguez, who lives across the street from Sanders, then jumped into his car and pursued the vehicle until he found a trail of car fluids and heard sizzling. Rodriguez returned to his house and reported to the neighbors that he’d found the car, then picked up his son-in-law Brandon Netka. They went back to where Rodriguez had found the driver’s car to see a young man of around 20 years old next to it, spraying water from a hose onto the vehicle, which had burst into flames.
Soon after, the police arrived, and Rodriguez and Netke returned home. However, the driver disappeared, and the police were unable to find him.
Rodriguez recalled that, in his 11 years of residence on the street, similar accidents have occurred 6 or 7 seven times. Twice he’s had to rescue people from inside incapacitated vehicles. He plans to soon speak with the city about preventing more accidents in the future.
The Patterson Irrigator also contacted Police Chief Joshua Clayton about the accident, but he said the accident report had not been registered yet and had nothing to add.
This is the third such accident to affect Sanders recently, with two happening earlier this year on May 9 and May 12. The first took out a small tree, and the other demolished a fire hydrant.
