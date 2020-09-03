Editor,
I’m honored to write this letter, on behalf of Shawun Anderson. I have know Shawun for quite a while. Shawun is very warm and kindhearted, she’s definitely a people’s person. Shawun was raised by God- fearing Grand parents and a mother who love and took care of her daughter. She worked three jobs as a single parent, to make sure Shawun was well taken care of and that she received a good education.
At the tender age of 10 years, Shawun was baptized. She attended the Private Parochial Schools, Our Lady Of Loretta and Bishop Langhlin. She was raised in the Brownsville and Flatbush, Brooklyn New York.
Shawun has been a Community Program Manager for 23years.
At the age of 16, Shawun graduated high school, and attended College in California. In 1997, Shawun worked as a youth Volunteer for the 42nd District Councilperson. Shawun dedication and loyalty remained, and she continued to volunteer her skills to help people in the Communities of her childhood and youth.
Shawun prepared campaign flyers and other campaign literature for the Councilperson of 42nd District in Brooklyn.
Shawun has a servant heart, she’s also a people’s person, very humble, kind, caring and compassionate person.
Without a shadow of a doubt, I can confidently say that Shawun is definitely be the right candidate to fill the seat of City Councilperson for District A, in the City of Patterson California.
Respectfully
Verlene Cromwell
Bronx, NY resident
